Elon Musk and xAI score huge data center deal with Saudi Arabia

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly secured a huge deal for his xAI company to build a massive data center in Saudi Arabia.

According to The New York Times, Musk's xAI announced Wednesday that it has agreed to work with the Saudi state-backed company Humain to build the center.

The space is expected to use up as much as 500 megawatts of electricity, which will make it xAI's largest data center located outside the US.

It will also expand the use of Grok, the company's controversial AI model, in the region.

The deal came on the heels of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recent visit to the US, during which he met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The two agreed to allow Saudi Arabia to buy the US semiconductors needed to power artificial intelligence, which will greatly expand the country's tech capabilities and position it as an AI exporter.

Since Musk founded xAI in March 2023, the company has built several data centers across the US, including one called Colossus in Memphis, Tennessee.

Leaders and groups in Memphis are currently suing the company, as the center has been operating without proper permits and polluting local communities.