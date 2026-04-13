Has Elon Musk jumped ship from X to TikTok and Instagram?

Austin, Texas - Billionaire X owner Elon Musk recently stirred up confusion after he randomly joined and started sharing content on rival platforms TikTok and Instagram, but is it really him?

TikTok and Instagram accounts claiming to be Elon Musk recently popped up on the platforms, causing confusion among social media fans. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, a verified TikTok account with the handle @elonmusk recently shared a video that featured Musk discussing the future as promotional clips played for several of his companies.

Within just an hour, the video managed to garner over two million views.

A verified Instagram account was also recently created, but has yet to share any content.

The Times noted that they "could not independently verify" if Musk was, in fact, behind either account.

Musk bought X – previously Twitter – for $44 billion back in 2022. He has since worked aggressively to transform the platform in his far-right image, spending hours every day posting to his 238 million followers.

His alleged jump to another platform has confused fans, as Musk has openly criticized his rivals in the past.

In 2018, he said he believes Instagram "leads to more unhappiness, not less," and in 2023, he said he believes TikTok's AI was "probing" his mind.

Some critics believe the move could be related to Musk's efforts to take SpaceX public, which would require him to build widespread interest so it can raise billions of dollars from investors.