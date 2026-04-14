Elon Musk's father seeks Russian refuge for white South African farmers

Moscow, Russia - The father of tech billionaire Elon Musk is working on a project to provide refugee status in Russia for South African farmers, he told AFP on Tuesday, in a project similar to one by the US government.

Errol Musk (r.), the father of billionaire Elon Musk, is reportedly working to get refugee status in Russia for white South African farmers. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & Pavel Bednyakov / POOL / AFP

The initiative would resettle 50 families from the white Afrikaans minority, descendants of the first Dutch settlers, according to a Russian official.

The same group of South Africans has been offered refugee status by President Donald Trump, who has falsely claimed they face persecution under the post-apartheid government.

Nearly 5,000 white Afrikaners have entered the US as refugees since Trump took office in January last year, and all but halted refugee programs for every other group.

The US program has angered the South African government, which denies any discrimination.

Contacted by AFP by telephone on Tuesday, Errol Musk said, "It's about providing refugee status to South African farmers."

Musk, who regularly visits Russia and attended an April 12 Orthodox Easter mass in Moscow in the presence of President Vladimir Putin, did not give further details of the project.