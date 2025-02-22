Musk says all federal employees must explain their work week or resign

Washington DC - Elon Musk , the billionaire advisor to Donald Trump , said Saturday that all federal employees must submit an accounting of their work week or else lose their jobs, hours after the president pushed for "more aggressive" moves to slash government spending and waste.

Elon Musk said in a Saturday X post that all federal employees must submit an accounting of their work week or else lose their jobs. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," said a post on X from Musk, whom Trump tapped to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

His X post did not elaborate on what was required in the work accounting, nor what the deadline would be.

Earlier Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Musk was "doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive."

"Remember, we have a country to save," the Republican leader added.

Trump has put the tech entrepreneur in charge of DOGE, tasking him with slashing public spending and tackling waste and alleged corruption.

In the latest cuts announced Friday, the US Defense Department is to reduce its civilian workforce by at least 5% starting next week.