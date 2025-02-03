Trump ramps up Musk's power with unprecedented Treasury access

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Treasury Department has reportedly granted Elon Musk access to the country's federal payment system in a wildly unprecedented move.

The Treasury Department has reportedly given President Donald Trump's (l.) advisor Elon Musk access to the federal governments massive payment system. © Collage: JIM WATSON & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to ABC News, the department granted representatives of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team access to the system, which essentially operates as a checkbook for the federal government.

Sources told the outlet that the team is expected to request changes to the system, which would then be subject to internal review by the department.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden recently sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was confirmed to the role last month, warning that "politically-motivated meddling" in the system "risks severe damage to our country and the economy."

As head of DOGE, Musk has been tasked with cutting "wasteful" government spending and regulations.

But the billionaire has faced criticism as he has aggressively pushed for sweeping changes since Trump's election win, garnering him the nickname "President Musk."