Olivia Dunne reveals crazy story of fan who got her signature tattooed on his ankle

San Francisco, California - Former gymnast Olivia Dunne used an appearance at the Fanatics Super Bowl party over the weekend to reveal that a fan had once got her signature tattooed onto his ankle.

Dunne dished on the bizarre incident when asked by a USA Today reporter about the "craziest" thing she'd ever autographed while walking the red carpet before the party.

"Probably at the bar at LSU, I literally signed some kid's forehead," Dunne said after mulling over the question for a second.

It was at this point that she remembered a far more bizarre story – one that left both her and the reporter amused.

"Oh, wait, and I also signed some kid's ankle after a competition, and he got it tattooed on himself – yeah, permanently. It was crazy," she revealed.

It's unclear who the guy was or whether he still has her signature inked onto his ankle today, but it certainly seemed to have struck a chord with the ex-gymnast.

While her tattooed autograph story seemed to bring joy to her life, Dunne has not always had good experiences at the hands of men wanting her signature.

"Every single time I go to the airport, there is a group of 10 middle-aged men, and they harass me," Dunne revealed in a TikTok video last year.