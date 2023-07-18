Eminem crashes Ed Sheeran concert with epic Detroit performance

Detroit, Michigan - Ed Sheeran joined forces with another music legend for one epic performance as rapper Eminem made a surprise appearance at his Detroit concert.

Eminem surprised fans at Saturday's Ed Sheeran show in Detroit with a special appearance. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 32-year-old singer took the stage at Ford Field on Saturday, where he brought out the 50-year-old rapper for a surprise hometown performance.

The Shape of You artist mentioned Eminem and his connection to the city to the crowd early on and asked the audience if he could perform a cover of one of his songs.

As Sheeran kicked off a rendition of Lose Yourself, the rapper himself shocked fans by emerging on stage as the crowd went wild.

That wasn't all that the pair had in store, though, as Sheeran recalled telling Eminem, "You can't come on in Detroit and do just one song. Do you want to hear another?"

The duo then performed Stan, with the Perfect artist covering Dido's portions of the song.

In November 2022, Sheeran teamed up with the Real Slim Shady for a performance of the same 2000 hit at the rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.