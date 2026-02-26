After 20 years of marriage: Have Pink and Carey Hart called it quits?
Los Angeles, California - Is pop star Pink single again after 20 years of marriage?
An exclusive report from People, citing an anonymous source, alleged that the 46-year-old singer and her husband, Carey Hart, have separated after two decades of marriage.
No further details about the reported split were given.
However, Pink herself took to social media shortly after the story broke – and denied the claims entirely.
"So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband," she said in an Instagram video. "I didn't know."
"Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and my 9-year-old are also unaware," the So What singer added.
Pink went on to suggest talking about "real news" instead, including the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's mocking of the US Olympic women's hockey team.
Though the latest rumors were evidently wrong, Pink and Carey's marriage hasn't always been smooth sailing.
The couple briefly broke up before getting engaged in 2005 and later separated two years into their marriage. They reunited in 2009, and welcomed their first child the following year.
