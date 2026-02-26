After 20 years of marriage: Have Pink and Carey Hart called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - Is pop star Pink single again after 20 years of marriage?

Singer Pink (r.) has shut down the rumors that she and husband Carey Hart (l.) have called it quits. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An exclusive report from People, citing an anonymous source, alleged that the 46-year-old singer and her husband, Carey Hart, have separated after two decades of marriage.

No further details about the reported split were given.

However, Pink herself took to social media shortly after the story broke – and denied the claims entirely.

"So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband," she said in an Instagram video. "I didn't know."

"Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and my 9-year-old are also unaware," the So What singer added.

Pink went on to suggest talking about "real news" instead, including the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's mocking of the US Olympic women's hockey team.

Though the latest rumors were evidently wrong, Pink and Carey's marriage hasn't always been smooth sailing.