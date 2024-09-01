Fatman Scoop tragically passes away after collapsing on-stage during show

Hamden, Connecticut - Fatman Scoop has passed away, his manager announced Saturday, after the 53-year-old rapper suffered a medical emergency while performing on stage.

Scoop, best known for the hit tracks Be Faithful and It Takes Scoop, collapsed on stage at the Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut and was taken to a hospital, where doctors were unable to revive him.



Medical staff apparently attempted to administer CPR while he was still on the stage, according to a video of the incident obtained by TMZ. He was then carried away on a stretcher.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," manager Birch Michael wrote on Facebook.

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me," Michael added.

Missy Elliott led the tributes to Scoop, writing on X that Scoop's "voice and energy have contributed to many songs that made the people feel happy and want to dance for over two decades. Your impact is huge and will be never be forgotten."

Radio host Shelley Wade posted a photograph of herself with Scoop, writing: "We are losing too many of our #HipHop legends too soon. Rest easy, Scoop."



