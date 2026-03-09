Ghostbusters star Jennifer Runyon has passed away
Los Angeles, California - Sad news for all Ghostbuster fans: movie star Jennifer Runyon has died at the age of 65.
On Sunday, her family shared on Facebook, "This past Friday our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family."
The post added that Runyon will always be remembered for her zest for life and her devotion to family and friends.
"I know from above she's looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace, our Jenn," the statement continued.
A friend of the actor also published a post on the social media platform, revealing that Jennifer had passed away after a short battle with cancer.
"Some people you just know you'll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady," Erin Murphy wrote.
"I'll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."
Runyon starred in Ghostbusters in 1984 and also became known as Gwendolyn Pierce in the 80s sitcom Charles in Charge. She appeared in numerous other series in the 90s.
Representatives for the Hollywood star have not yet responded to requests for comment.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia