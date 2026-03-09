Ghostbusters star Jennifer Runyon has passed away

Los Angeles, California - Sad news for all Ghostbuster fans: movie star Jennifer Runyon has died at the age of 65.

Jennifer Runyon has died at the age of 65. © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

On Sunday, her family shared on Facebook, "This past Friday our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family."

The post added that Runyon will always be remembered for her zest for life and her devotion to family and friends.

"I know from above she's looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace, our Jenn," the statement continued.

A friend of the actor also published a post on the social media platform, revealing that Jennifer had passed away after a short battle with cancer.

"Some people you just know you'll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady," Erin Murphy wrote.

"I'll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."