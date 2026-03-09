Justin Bieber lashes out and throws bottle at paparazzi during date night with Hailey

Los Angeles, California - Someone clearly didn't feel like taking photos: Justin Bieber was filmed losing his cool in an underground parking garage on Friday evening.

Justin Bieber is anything but on good terms with the paparazzi. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

He and his wife, Hailey, had previously been to a restaurant called Sushi Park in West Hollywood to enjoy a romantic dinner, but when the two made their way home, their exuberant mood quickly changed.

As the couple entered the garage to walk towards their car, they spotted paparazzi waiting to get the perfect snapshot.

Annoyed, Justin climbed into his car, grabbed a half-full water bottle, and threw it at the photographers.

He then locked the door of the SUV, as a video obtained by TMZ shows.

Although he didn't hit anyone, he made one thing clear with this action: the DAISIES singer was in no mood to have his photo taken that day.