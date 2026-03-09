Justin Bieber lashes out and throws bottle at paparazzi during date night with Hailey

Someone clearly didn't feel like taking photos: Justin Bieber was filmed losing his cool in an underground parking garage on Friday evening.

By Kim Kosiolek

Justin Bieber is anything but on good terms with the paparazzi.
He and his wife, Hailey, had previously been to a restaurant called Sushi Park in West Hollywood to enjoy a romantic dinner, but when the two made their way home, their exuberant mood quickly changed.

As the couple entered the garage to walk towards their car, they spotted paparazzi waiting to get the perfect snapshot.

Annoyed, Justin climbed into his car, grabbed a half-full water bottle, and threw it at the photographers.

He then locked the door of the SUV, as a video obtained by TMZ shows.

Although he didn't hit anyone, he made one thing clear with this action: the DAISIES singer was in no mood to have his photo taken that day.

Hailey Bieber reacts calmly to intrusive paparazzi

Justin (l.) and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018.
Meanwhile, his wife reacted calmly to the situation.

Instead of arguing with the photographers, the 29-year-old model ignored the flurry of flashbulbs and got into the car with her husband without saying a word.

The two then made their exit as quickly as possible.

It's not the first time Justin has been in a confrontation with the paparazzi.

Time and again, the musician has made headlines for similar situations – regardless of whether he gives them angry looks, the middle finger, shouts at them, or even argues with them.

Justin has simply never made a secret of what he thinks of the paparazzi's job: namely, nothing at all.

