Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane opens up about ALS battle and reveals first symptom
By Lukas Dubro
New York, New York - Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane has opened up about his health journey after revealing his ALS diagnosis earlier this year.
The 52-year-old actor appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday, where he spoke in-depth about his illness.
Dane revealed that his first symptom was weakness in his right hand, but he was not alarmed by it immediately.
"I didn't really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued," he explained.
When it got worse, Dane had himself examined and was sent from one specialist to the next.
After nine months, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The incurable disease affects the central and peripheral nervous systems.
"I'll never forget those three letters," the Charmed star said. "I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening."
Eric Dane opens up about ALS symptoms: "I don't think this is the end of my story"
Dane went public with his diagnosis back in April, and while the disease has already taken away function in his right arm, he has no plans on slowing down.
"I mean, I really, at the end of the day, just, all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can," he said.
"I don't think this is the end of my story. I just don't feel like, in my heart, I don't feel like this is the end of me."
The actor is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple shares two children together.
Dane rose to fame as plastic surgeon Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on the long-running drama Grey's Anatomy, which he left in 2012. Now, he can be seen as Cal Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria.
