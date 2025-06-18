Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane opens up about ALS battle and reveals first symptom

New York, New York - Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane has opened up about his health journey after revealing his ALS diagnosis earlier this year.

The 52-year-old actor appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday, where he spoke in-depth about his illness.

Dane revealed that his first symptom was weakness in his right hand, but he was not alarmed by it immediately.

"I didn't really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued," he explained.

When it got worse, Dane had himself examined and was sent from one specialist to the next.

After nine months, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The incurable disease affects the central and peripheral nervous systems.

"I'll never forget those three letters," the Charmed star said. "I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening."