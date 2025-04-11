Grey's Anatomy star shocks fans with terminal illness diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane is terminally ill . In an exclusive interview, the Grey's Anatomy fan favorite reveals that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Actor Eric Dane suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable disease. © Ursula Düren/dpa

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE.

"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Despite the devastating diagnosis, the actor plans to continue working and return to the set of the third season of the HBO series Euphoria next week, where Dane plays the head of the Jacobs family.

However, his better-known role is definitely that of "McSteamy" aka "Dr. Mark Sloan" in Grey's Anatomy.

He was part of the iconic medical drama series for six seasons from 2006 to 2012.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease is a rare degenerative condition that leads to progressive muscle paralysis.

Those affected gradually lose the ability to walk, eat, and speak. Independent breathing also becomes increasingly difficult, as ALS affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that are responsible for muscle movement.