Harry Styles addresses those swirling hair transplant rumors!

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles has (finally) set the record straight on the viral rumors that he secretly underwent a hair transplant!

Harry Styles made a cheeky reference to those viral hair transplant rumors as he joined internet personality Brittany Broski (c.) on her Royal Court series. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@brittany_broski & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old confirmed that he's aware of those online theories that his hair isn't quite natural as he sat down with internet personality Brittany Broski for her Royal Court series.

During Wednesday's chat, Brittany asked whether Harry's teeth were fake – which he firmly denied.

But then, the former One Direction star gave a nod to the rumors as he added, "This hairline, though..."

The cheeky joke seems to dispel the talk, but of course, the online rumor mill never stops!

The wild speculation dates back a few years – namely, to a DeuxMoi blind item that suggested Harry was "almost completely bald" and was now wearing wigs.

He told Rolling Stone in 2022 that the claims were not true, but when Harry debuted a surprise buzzcut the following year, some fans suspected that it could be part of preparations for a hair transplant.

Alas, it seems that the Grammy winner's now grown-out 'do is the real deal!

The interview with Brittany Broski is just the first in what's expected to be a high-profile rollout for Harry's next album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.