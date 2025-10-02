Will Harry Styles join One Direction bandmates in new Netflix reunion?

Los Angeles, California - Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik will appear in a new Netflix special, but will Harry Styles join them?

Zayn Malik (l.) and Louis Tomlinson (second from l.) will reunite for a new Netflix special. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Tomlinson and Malik are reuniting for a US road trip documentary series.

The doc, directed by Nicola Marsh, will follow the British singers on their American travels, while also giving insight into the tragic death of their bandmate, Liam Payne.

It hasn't been confirmed if Styles or Niall Horan are also in the doc, but The Sun reports that the remaining One Direction members have grown closer after losing Payne.

An insider explained, "Although the idea of ­British boyband members doing a show about traveling across America sounds random, most of them now have strong links Stateside."

"And it's likely to be a chance for some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago," they added.