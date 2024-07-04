Harry Styles shocks fans with his unique new hairstyle: "Pookie looking cute"

Rome, Italy - Singer Harry Styles recently debuted a new hairstyle in Europe that's a bit different from his latest 'do, and it's safe to say fans have mixed opinions!

Harry Styles fans are shocked over the singer's brand new hairstyle!

Buzzcut Harry has vanished!

Last week, the 30-year-old pop star galavanted through the streets of Rome with a look that fans didn't see coming – a mullet!

Harry wore a yellow, red, and blue striped t-shirt, jeans, and Adidas sneakers and accessorized the look with statement sunglasses, per Glamour.

The former One Direction star was seen in a TikTok video where his new 'do was clearly shown.

His hair looks to be about an inch long at the top while being relatively short around the sides. Most notably, fans caught a peak at the nape of his neck, where his hair is longer.

"so it's gonna be mullarry?????" one viewer joked, coining his new nickname.

Another TikToker posted a video that received similar comments, including, "he likes giving me heart attacks over his hair doesn't he" and "mullet Harry was not on my bucket list."