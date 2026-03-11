Is Harry Styles' new tattoo a tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne?

Los Angeles, California - Fans are speculating about a new tattoo that Harry Styles has inked onto his right arm, with some wondering whether it's actually a touching tribute to his late bandmate Liam Payne.

Fans are speculating whether Harry Styles' (r.) new tattoo is perhaps a touching tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. © Collage: Bertrand GUAY / AFP & Ben Stansall / AFP

As Styles embarks on the media rounds to promote his brand-new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, fans are already starting to kick off plenty of new theories about what's been going on in the star's personal life.

Most notable, however, is a relatively new inking that's been tattooed on his right arm, which simply reads "Slinky" in cursive writing.

The tattoo is surrounded by completely blank space, giving it enough room to breathe and fueling theories that it may be more significant than it initially seemed.

Styles' former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne tragically passed away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne's death clearly had a deep and emotional impact on Styles, who had wrapped up Love On Tour in 2023 and was taking some much-needed time off at the time.

The late singer's favorite movie, however, is believed to be the 1996 Pixar classic Toy Story, which features an iconic toy dog: Slinky.

It's this fact that has got Styles' fans reaching for social media and sharing theories, with many believing that Slinky was perhaps Payne's favorite character.