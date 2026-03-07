Harry Styles gets emotional about coming back to music at one-off gig: "I've rediscovered what a privilege it is"

Manchester, UK - British pop sensation Harry Styles delighted thousands of fans in the northern English city of Manchester late on Friday with a one-off concert to mark the release of his new album .

Styles staged a special show at the Co-op Live arena to celebrate his record Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – the former One Direction star's first studio album in four years.

For nearly two hours, he performed tracks from the new album, including the single Aperture, which he sang last weekend at the Brit Awards.

"It was amazing. I've been to see him a few times. That was one of the best experiences of my life," Carly, a 25-year-old primary school teacher, told AFP as she left the venue.

She praised the concert's no‑phones policy, with fans instead handed disposable cameras to capture the moment.

"He's unbelievable. Every song. Perfect. It was absolutely flawless," said Catherine, another fan.

Wearing yellow pants and a blue sweater over a floral shirt, Styles spoke emotionally on stage about his return to music.

"I've kind of rediscovered what a privilege it is to be in people's lives through music over the last couple of years," he told the crowd, according to the PA news agency.

"You've changed my life. Thank you so, so much."