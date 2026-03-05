Harry Styles shows off massive tattoo collection in new shirtless snaps

Easton, Pennsylvania - In a recent photo shoot with Runners World, Harry Styles posed shirtless and showed off his incredible collection of elegant, sketched tattoos that cover much of his upper body.

Harry Styles posed shirtless in a recent photo shoot and showed off his extraordinary tattoo collection. © AFP/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Styles' latest magazine feature gave us a deep glimpse into not only his inner life and thoughts, but also the true extent of the tattoo transformation he has undertaken these last few years.

In a series of snaps released by Runners World as part of a new cover shoot, Styles flaunts his muscles and the sketch-style tattoos covering much of his left arm and even stretching across his torso.

A giant butterfly can be seen on his abs, an anchor on his wrist, text here and there, birds, leaves, and flowers coating various areas of his body.

Speaking to Runner's World, Styles revealed that he was greatly inspired to get into long-distance running by a book Haruki Murakami wrote on the subject.

"One of the things I really loved in your book about running was that it freed me from the idea that music had to be an unhealthy profession and I had to be this tortured soul," Styles told Murakami in a conversation published by the magazine.

"Your point is that being healthy makes you able to be an artist for a long time, that you can be a structured, healthy person and make great work. So I have a lot of gratitude to you for that."