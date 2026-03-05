Harry Styles fans flock to star's home village in honor of new album drop

Holmes Chapel, UK - Boasting a centuries-old church, quaint pubs, and rolling green countryside, Holmes Chapel looks like many other English villages.

The quaint village of Holmes Chapel in the UK has seen fans from around the world visit to learn about the origins of pop star Harry Styles. © Collage: OLI SCARFF / AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

But having played a formative part in Harry Styles' rise to global superstardom, nothing can be as it was for the village near Manchester, in northwest England.

Fans from around the world – dubbed Harries – flock there year-round to pay homage at several sites linked to the Watermelon Sugar singer.

With the ex-One Direction member releasing a new album and staging a Manchester concert Friday, recent weeks have been extra busy.

"I've been looking forward to this day for too long!" Spanish student Elena Garcia (21) told AFP as she visited this week with two friends.

Like other Styles pilgrims before them, they stopped by the village train station, where the ticket office has become a shrine of sorts, as well as the bakery where he once worked.

And, of course, they made their way to a spectacular viaduct where Harries have for years been leaving messages – after Styles wrote his own name there in the 2013 One Direction biopic This Is Us.

The 32-year-old pop sensation is also famously said to have had his first kiss beneath its 23 arches.

"It was just beautiful," Katharina (22), another of the trio, from Germany, said of the site known as Harry's Wall. "Having the name on the wall's a big thing."

These days, fans are encouraged to sign and leave behind small slate stones to preserve the 180-year-old viaduct's brickwork.