Harry Styles reflects on Liam Payne's tragic death: "It's so difficult to lose a friend"
Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles got emotional while touching on the late Liam Payne nearly two years after his tragic passing.
The 32-year-old English singer addressed his One Direction bandmate's shocking death for the first time on the March 4 episode of The Zane Lowe Show.
Harry told the host, "I mean, full transparency, it's something that I, even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even."
He continued, "There was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way."
The Aperture artist recalled having "such strong feelings around my friend passing away," but explained that there was "a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling or something."
Harry reunited with the rest of his bandmates – Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – at the private funeral for Liam in November 2024.
Harry Styles says Liam Payne's made him "re-evaluate" his life
The Watermelon Sugar singer further shared "It's so difficult to lose a friend. It's difficult to lose any friend, but it's so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways."
He added, "I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great."
Harry called the late musician a "super special person" and emphasized that his passing was "really sad."
Still, the Don't Worry Darling actor said that the loss of Liam made him re-evaluate how he wants to live his life.
Harry concluded, "And I think the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / I Images & Depositphotos