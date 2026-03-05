Harry Styles reflects on Liam Payne's tragic death: "It's so difficult to lose a friend"

Los Angeles, California - Harry Styles got emotional while touching on the late Liam Payne nearly two years after his tragic passing .

Harry Styles (l.) publicly addressed Liam Payne's (r.) death in a new interview with The Zane Lowe Show. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The 32-year-old English singer addressed his One Direction bandmate's shocking death for the first time on the March 4 episode of The Zane Lowe Show.

Harry told the host, "I mean, full transparency, it's something that I, even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even."

He continued, "There was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way."

The Aperture artist recalled having "such strong feelings around my friend passing away," but explained that there was "a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling or something."

Harry reunited with the rest of his bandmates – Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – at the private funeral for Liam in November 2024.