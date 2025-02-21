Hospitalized Pope Francis is "not out of danger," doctors say

Rome, Italy - One of the doctors treating Pope Francis said on Friday that the 88-year-old, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia , was "not out of danger" and would likely stay in the hospital "at least all next week."

Professor Sergio Alfieri said the pontiff's condition was "slightly better," made clear he was not hooked up to any machine – and said Francis was cracking jokes.

"The question is, is the pope out of danger? No, the pope is not out of danger," he told a press conference at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where Francis was admitted on February 14 with breathing difficulties.

What began as bronchitis developed into double pneumonia, causing widespread concern for the health of the head of the Catholic Church.

"If we send him to Santa Marta [his home at the Vatican,] he'll start working again as before," Alfieri continued to explain.