Jake Paul requires second jaw surgery after Joshua knockout

Miami, Florida - Jake Paul has undergone a second surgery on his jaw after his knockout loss to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said Friday.

Jake Paul watches a bantamweight bout between Ebanie Bridges and Alexis Araiza at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 3, 2026. © RICARDO ARDUENGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The two men fought in a controversial Netflix-backed bout in December, where Joshua made hard work of defeating his vastly less accomplished opponent.

In the sixth round, Joshua backed the 28-year-old internet personality into a corner and delivered the knockout blow with a right to the chin that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

Paul said in a social media post soon after the bout that had suffered a "double broken jaw," and underwent surgery, but on Friday he revealed a further operation had been required.

"Had to get another jaw surgery. The screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months whaattttttttt," he wrote on Instagram.

The fight at Miami's Kaseya Center saw both men reportedly splitting a mammoth purse of $184 million.

But it was widely panned throughout boxing, due to the gulf in physical size and class between Britain's two-time former world champion Joshua and Paul, who has forged a lucrative career through a handful of novelty boxing contests.