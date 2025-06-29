Jake Paul revs up boxing career with dominant win over Chávez Jr.

Anaheim, California - YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul cruised to victory over Mexico's Julio César Chávez Jr. on Saturday in a one-sided cruiserweight bout in California.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (pictured) cruised to victory over Mexico's Julio César Chávez Jr. on Saturday in a one-sided cruiserweight bout in California. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Paul, whose last fight was a controversial clash with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in November, dominated from the outset to win by unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old influencer, who has earned millions from a string of lucrative contests in a ring career that has spanned 13 fights, had too much speed and power for Chávez Jr.

The three judges at ringside scored the 10-round fight 99-91, 97-93, 98-92 in Paul's favour.

Chávez Jr., the 39-year-old son of Mexican boxing great Julio César Chávez, barely looked capable of mustering a response during a one-sided bout.

Chávez Jr. failed to land a single punch in the opening round, a pattern that followed the remainder of the contest, with Paul easily outscoring the veteran of 63 professional fights.

Paul, who reportedly pocketed around $40 million for his made-for-Netflix fight with Tyson last year, received around $300,000 guaranteed from Saturday's bout.