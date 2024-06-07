Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's boxing showdown gets new date after postponement

Arlington, Texas - Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul in Texas has been rescheduled for November 15 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, which will also host light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor's rematch against Amanda Serrano.

Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul (r.) in Texas has been rescheduled for November 15 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The original bout between the 57-year-old and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul had been set to take place on July 20.

However, the showdown was postponed on health advice given to former world heavyweight champion Tyson after he was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem.

Tyson reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May and needed medical assistance.

Organizers of the event at the 80,000-capacity stadium, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys, have now confirmed the new date, with previously purchased tickets to be honored or a refund offered until July 8.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), who are staging the event alongside Netflix, said in a statement: "The highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and the most anticipated rematch in women's boxing history, Katie Taylor v. Amanda Serrano, is rescheduled for Friday November 15 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas."

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added: "Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season.