Jake Paul accuses Mike Tyson of lying about health scare: "You love to make s**t up"

Los Angeles, California - Amid legendary boxer Mike Tyson's recent health scare, Jake Paul is adding fuel to their already fiery upcoming match.

Tyson (58) reportedly faced a health scare while traveling on an American Airlines flight from Miami to LA on Sunday.

Tyson became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up about 30 minutes before landing. Fortunately, he is currently recovering well, as confirmed by his representative.

The timing of this medical issue is concerning because Tyson is scheduled to fight the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer on July 20 in Arlington.

Paul, however, isn't buying Tyson's health scare. In an X post shared Monday, he accused Tyson of lying about the incident for attention.

"You love to make s**t up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed," he wrote.

Paul has previously vowed to end Tyson's career, saying, "What I promise to the people on July 20th: Mike will be put to sleep, and he will feel my power. I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time."

Despite Paul's doubts, Tyson's representative assured that his health won't interfere with the fight.