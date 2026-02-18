Kim Kardashian reveals decision to homeschool North West amid NOR11 launch

Los Angeles, California - An insider has spilled on Kim Kardashian 's decision to homeschool her daughter North West amid the launch of the tween's new fashion line!

Kim Kardashian (l) is helping North West (r) balance her budding career and school! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & TikTok/kimandnorth

According to People, the multi-hyphenate mogul pulled her kiddo from private school in order to create "a more flexible environment" for the 12-year-old.

"North has a strong sense of style and self-expression," a Kardashian source explained.

"Her traditional private school setting wasn't built for that level of individuality."

North previously attended the elite Sierra Canyon School. As of late, however, the tween has been busy following in her parents' footsteps.

Kim and Kanye West's little prodigy has reportedly filed to launch her own brand, NOR11 – with the help of her mom, while also dabbling in music and acting.

The tipster added, "Kim felt that homeschooling would allow her to focus on academics while giving her room to explore fashion, music and entrepreneurship in a more hands-on way."