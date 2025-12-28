Jennifer Lopez's Christmas selfie faces backlash over seeming photoshop error

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez shared a couple of mirror selfies on Christmas Day, showing off her glamorous holiday look, but fans quickly noticed something unusual about her photos.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a sparkly red dress for Christmas, but fans can't stop talking about her "warped" iPhone in her mirror selfies! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo & Screenshot/X/@jlo

In the photo shared to X on Thursday, J. Lo dazzled in a spaghetti strap sparkly red dress that hugged her curves perfectly.

Her slicked-back hair featured a matching red bow and two front pieces framing her face, while her glam makeup, diamond ring, and adorable earrings completed the festive ensemble.

However, attention soon shifted from her outfit to the photo itself!

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that her phone appeared warped and slightly bent, sparking claims she had edited the image.

Fan replies ranged from playful to critical, including: "No hate but your iPhone is crooked which means you used some filter that you don't really need," and "Damn had no idea iPhone 17 also curves."

Another fan commented, "Your phone bending space time okay queen."