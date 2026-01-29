Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make surprising move with lucrative Beverly Hills mansion!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's former Beverly Hills love-nest remains un-purchased over a year after their split!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (r.) are reportedly still stuck with their Beverly Hills mansion that was purchased when they were married. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bennifer's lavish mansion has been taken off the market four months after the exes re-listed the property, People confirms.

The marital home that J.Lo and Ben bought for $61 million in May 2023 was originally listed for $68 million a month before the Let's Get Loud singer filed for divorce.

Last May, the former spouses cut the price down to just under $60 million before removing the home from the market that July.

A Bennifer insider dished at the time, "While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss.

The source added that J.Lo and Ben "lowered the price to get more interest, and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together."