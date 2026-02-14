Hailey Bieber gives rare insight into how she and Justin co-parent their son Jack Blues

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber just gave fans a peek into her marriage and how she co-parents with her husband, Justin Bieber .

Hailey Bieber (r) praised Justin Bieber (l) as a "great partner" while dishing about raising their son Jack Blues. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hailey opened up about her private life during an interview at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event.

This comes right as the beauty mogul and her Grammy-nominated spouse just dropped a new collection for his fashion brand, SKYLRK.

Hailey gushed that she's "always super excited" about working with the "person that I love."

"Justin and I don't think of it as a work thing," said the Rhode Founder, who also recently joined her husband at the 2026 Grammys.

"We look at it as, 'How fun is it that we can both do the things that we're passionate about, so let's do something that we're passionate about together,'" she shared.

Hailey called the Daisies hitmaker "a great partner" while detailing why "sharing responsibilities" is key when raising their son, Jack Blues.