Hailey Bieber gives rare insight into how she and Justin co-parent their son Jack Blues
Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber just gave fans a peek into her marriage and how she co-parents with her husband, Justin Bieber.
Hailey opened up about her private life during an interview at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event.
This comes right as the beauty mogul and her Grammy-nominated spouse just dropped a new collection for his fashion brand, SKYLRK.
Hailey gushed that she's "always super excited" about working with the "person that I love."
"Justin and I don't think of it as a work thing," said the Rhode Founder, who also recently joined her husband at the 2026 Grammys.
"We look at it as, 'How fun is it that we can both do the things that we're passionate about, so let's do something that we're passionate about together,'" she shared.
Hailey called the Daisies hitmaker "a great partner" while detailing why "sharing responsibilities" is key when raising their son, Jack Blues.
Hailey Bieber says she and Justin honor each other's "no" in sweet marriage insight
"I'm here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life," the beauty mogul continued.
"Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier."
Hailey also revealed that she and the 31-year-old pop sensation honor their boundaries within their marriage.
"I am a very big believer in our 'nos' being more powerful than our 'yeses' and becoming a mom has made me refocus on what’s important to me," she said.
"Sometimes it's hard and painful to say no to things, but I also think that saying no ends up serving you more in the end, because then you can show up in other spaces at your best self," Hailey added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire