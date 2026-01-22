Jennifer Lopez goes viral for helping homeless man after Golden Globes backlash
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez proved she's still "Jenny from the block" after being hit with snob accusations!
A video of the Ain't It Funny hitmaker helping a homeless man has gone viral after J.Lo was accused of being "rude" at this year's Golden Globes.
The 56-year-old star was captured by TMZ heading towards a parked SUV with coffee in her hands as the man asked for money.
Later, he's seen approaching the vehicle when J.Lo's arm appears through the lowered window, handing him a wad of cash.
The unhoused man appeared elated over the gesture, reportedly telling the singer-actor, "I don't care, I love you. Thank you, Jennifer. Oh, yes, baby."
J.Lo was recently dragged by fans after another viral clip from the 83rd annual ceremony seemingly showed her being short with Glambot director, Cole Walliser.
Walliser defended the Selena star against the backlash and insisted that he didn't take the brief interaction "personal."
J.Lo's latest kind act has divided fans, as some are not buying it and are now accusing her of staging the encounter to get some good PR!
Cover photo: Collage: Vivien Killilea & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP