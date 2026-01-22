Jennifer Lopez goes viral for helping homeless man after Golden Globes backlash

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez proved she's still "Jenny from the block" after being hit with snob accusations!

Jennifer Lopez was captured giving a huge amount of money to a homeless man after fans dragged her for allegedly being "rude" at the Golden Globes. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A video of the Ain't It Funny hitmaker helping a homeless man has gone viral after J.Lo was accused of being "rude" at this year's Golden Globes.

The 56-year-old star was captured by TMZ heading towards a parked SUV with coffee in her hands as the man asked for money.

Later, he's seen approaching the vehicle when J.Lo's arm appears through the lowered window, handing him a wad of cash.

The unhoused man appeared elated over the gesture, reportedly telling the singer-actor, "I don't care, I love you. Thank you, Jennifer. Oh, yes, baby."

J.Lo was recently dragged by fans after another viral clip from the 83rd annual ceremony seemingly showed her being short with Glambot director, Cole Walliser.