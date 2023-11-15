Jimmy Kimmel returns to host 2024 Oscars

Los Angeles, California - Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2024 Oscars, marking his fourth time presiding over the ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 12, 2023. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The late-night talk show host will front the ceremony on March 10 for the second consecutive year after his "triumphant return to the Oscars stage last year" which earned him an Emmy nomination, the show's producers said on Wednesday.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said.

It comes after Kimmel hosted back-to-back Academy Award broadcasts in 2017 and 2018, the first of which saw the La La Land and Moonlight best picture mix-up.

Kimmel will return with his wife Molly McNearney, who will serve as executive producer for the show held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I'm especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back to work," said McNearney, who has been nominated 11 times for her work on Jimmy Kimmel Live!