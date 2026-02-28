Paige DeSorbo confirms "exclusive" new romance after Craig Conover split

Summer House alum Paige DeSorbo has opened up about her new romance. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old broke her silence on her long-rumored romance with sports executive Joe D'Amelio in an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday.

"Yes, we're exclusive," Paige dished, adding that the relationship has been "really fun" and "very relaxing."

She also gushed over the fact that her new beau keeps things a bit more low-key, joking that Joe doesn't meet the stereotype of Italian men being more outspoken.

"I feel like they get a reputation that they're not quiet, but they're quiet – and I appreciate that," Paige added.

"Like, they know when to speak and when not to, and I like that. That's important. It's important [for] a man to know when to shut it."

Paige dated her fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover for three years before the two announced their split in December 2024. Since then, she's made it clear that she wants to keep her love life out of the public eye.

On a recent episode of her Giggly Squad podcast, Paige said that having the "court of public opinion" weigh in on her past relationships was "not healthy."