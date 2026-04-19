Justin Bieber taps Billie Eilish for surprise Coachella Weekend 2 moment

Indio, California - Justin Bieber made Coachella Weekend 2 one to remember, calling out Billie Eilish during his headlining set for a surprise performance of his 2010 hit One Less Lonely Girl on Saturday night.

Justin Bieber (r.) brought out Billie Eilish (l.) during his Coachella Weekend 2 headlining set. © Collage: DAVID BECKER & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Justin started the performance with a run-through of a few songs on his Swag albums, including Go Baby and All I Can Take, just as he did during his Weekend 1 set.

Per Variety, the Birds of a Feather artist then crawled up onto the stage and took a seat in a chair as Justin serenaded her midway through his set, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The moment carried extra weight given their sweet history.

Billie has long credited the Baby artist as a major inspiration, and the two first met at Coachella back in 2019 before later collaborating on the Bad Guy remix.

But she wasn't the only surprise guest of the night!

Sexyy Red joined Justin for Sweet Spot, Big Sean appeared for As Long As You Love Me and No Pressure, and SZA closed out the guest appearances with a performance of Snooze, a song the two previously performed together at SoFi Stadium during her co-headlining tour with Kendrick Lamar.