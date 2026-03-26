Kanye West scraps AI feature as he reveals tracklist for new album Bully

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West gave fans a peak at his upcoming album , Bully, while also clarifying that the project will no longer feature a rtificial intelligence.

Kanye West debuted the 13 tracks featured on his Bully album ahead of its March 27 release. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@ye & Robin Marchant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Ye took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to drop the songs that will be on his 12th studio album ahead of its March 27 release.

The 48-year-old wrote "BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI" above an image of the 13 tracks, plus the singles that he's already teased, such as Preacher Man and Beauty And The Beast.

More songs included on the project are Father, Whatever Works, and I Can't Wait.

Ye's announcement contradicts his interview with Justin Laboy from last February, where he stated that Bully would use AI to transform another artist's vocals into his own.

"It's like the next version of sampling. Like when sampling happened, they hated it," the Donda rapper said at the time.