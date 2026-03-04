French mayor says Kanye West is "not welcome" in city over "unabashed Nazism"

Marseille, France - The mayor of France's second-biggest city Marseille said Wednesday that Kanye West was "not welcome", after the music star known for his antisemitic rants announced a concert in June.

The 24-time Grammy winner has lost fans and business deals in recent years over racist or antisemitic outbursts, releasing a song titled Heil Hitler last May to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The concert at the city-owned Velodrome stadium, scheduled for June 11 – for which the box office is not yet open – is West's only French date.

Socialist mayor Benoit Payan said the 48-year-old hip-hop star was "not welcome" in the southern city.

"I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism," he posted on X.

But local state authorities can only ban a concert under strict conditions, if statements at the event risk constituting a criminal offense and if public order is threatened, according to France's highest administrative court.

Organizing agency Mars 360 told AFP that it had been very careful, inserting specific clauses into the concert contract "to ensure that no illegal remarks are made during the concert and that French law is fully respected".

Fabienne Bendayan, running mate to the right-wing candidate in municipal elections later this month and former regional head of Jewish group CRIF, also contested the performance going ahead.