Kanye West suffers big loss in messy lawsuit over his Malibu mansion!
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has been found liable in his messy Malibu mansion lawsuit filed by his former project manager!
Rolling Stone reports that the All Falls Down rapper was found liable on Tuesday by a Los Angeles Superior Court jury.
The verdict comes after a two-week civil trial that stemmed from Tony Saxon's lawsuit, where he accused Ye of unpaid wages and wrongful termination during the renovation of his $57 million property.
While the contractor asked for $1.7 million in damages, the jury only awarded him $140,000, which the mogul has been ordered to pay.
In a statement to People, Milo Yiannopoulos, the rep for Ye and wife Bianca Censori, said that Saxon was only awarded the amount because he claimed that he was "injured" on the job.
Ye's legal war over Malibu mansion is far from over
The spokesman added that the Grammy-winner's legal team is now focusing on a "larger and more consequential case" regarding the handyman's and his attorneys' "unlawful mechanic's lien on Ye's Malibu property."
Meanwhile, Saxon's lawyers hit back by saying that they won't be "bullied by Ye, his team, or anyone else."
They added, "In true David-vs.-Goliath fashion, Mr. Saxon stood firm against one of the biggest celebrities in the world, with the truth on his side."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage