Kanye West suffers big loss in messy lawsuit over his Malibu mansion!

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has been found liable in his messy Malibu mansion lawsuit filed by his former project manager!

Kanye West has been ordered to pay his former contractor $140,000 in damages after being found liable in a lawsuit over his old Malibu mansion. © IMAGO / Bestimage

Rolling Stone reports that the All Falls Down rapper was found liable on Tuesday by a Los Angeles Superior Court jury.

The verdict comes after a two-week civil trial that stemmed from Tony Saxon's lawsuit, where he accused Ye of unpaid wages and wrongful termination during the renovation of his $57 million property.

While the contractor asked for $1.7 million in damages, the jury only awarded him $140,000, which the mogul has been ordered to pay.

In a statement to People, Milo Yiannopoulos, the rep for Ye and wife Bianca Censori, said that Saxon was only awarded the amount because he claimed that he was "injured" on the job.