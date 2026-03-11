Kanye West books first major US concert after antisemitism controversy

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West will headline his first US concert since the dramatic fallout from his antisemitic remarks.

Kanye West is giving fans a one-night-only event in Los Angeles this April at the So-Fi Stadium. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Per Complex, Ye is heading to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a one-night-only concert on April 3.

The gig, billed as "Ye: Live in Los Angeles," marks his first live event in the city since 2021.

The Flashing Lights rapper previously performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in March 2024, but the show was more of a "listening experience" for his joint-album Vultures 1 with Ty Dolla $ign than a true live performance.

Ye is set to release his next album, Bully, on March 27, which coincides with his upcoming concert.

The Grammy-winner's website urges fans to "sign up and pre-save Bully," while a "few lucky pre-registrants" would be selected to receive free tickets to the concert.

Ye, who is also set to perform at Hellwatt in Italy this summer, issued a formal apology for his behavior in a full-page WSJ ad back in January