Kanye West shows up at courthouse to support Diddy in sex trafficking trial

New York, New York - Kanye West showed up at a Manhattan federal courthouse Friday to support fellow disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is on trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Ye never entered the courtroom, but briefly watched the proceedings in an adjacent room on closed-circuit video with one of Combs's sons and then left.

When asked by ABC whether he was there to support Combs, he nodded and replied: "Yes."

The 48-year-old self-described antisemite's brief appearance came one day after a former girlfriend of Combs wrapped up her testimony.

The woman, speaking under the pseudonym Jane, delivered emotional, graphic details about how he allegedly pressured her into drug-fueled sex sessions with escorts.

Her description closely tracked with the testimony of a previous star witness, Combs's longtime girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who said the encounters were called "freak-offs."

In her testimony, Jane described traveling to Las Vegas last year on a well-known rapper's private plane, and that she had recommended a male escort to that rapper and his girlfriend.

For nearly a month, jurors in the Manhattan court have heard a series of witnesses describing the influence the Combs exerted over staff and ex-girlfriends.

The 55-year-old faces life in prison if convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking.