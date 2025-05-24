Kanye West pleads for forgiveness as he declares he is "done with antisemitism"

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has declared that he is no longer an antisemite, just a few months after he publicly called himself a Nazi.

The 47-year-old rapper also emphasized on his X page that he no longer wants to spread hatred towards Jewish people in the future.

"I am done with antisemitism," he wrote on Thursday.

He added in further posts that he loved all people and asked God for forgiveness for the pain he had caused.

In February, West sparked an uproar after he praised Adolf Hitler in an alarming rant and even tried to sell swastika t-shirts through a Super Bowl ad.

At the time, he declared that he was "never apologizing for my Jewish comments".

The Anti-Defamation League warned fans not to believe his claims of being "done" with antisemitic rants, telling Billboard, "Sorry, but we're not buying it. We've seen this kind of attempted apology from Kanye before, only for him to back down over and over again."