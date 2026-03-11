Katie Perry wins out over Katy Perry in confusing years-long legal battle over trademark!

Sydney, Australia - An Australian designer named Katie Perry has won the right to sell clothes under her name, claiming victory Wednesday in a years-long trademark spat with pop megastar Katy Perry .

Australian designer Katie Perry (r.) has finally won a trademark battle against singer Katy Perry (l) that lasted some 17 years! © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/katyperry & screenshot/instagram/katieperry.designer

Designer Katie Taylor – born Perry – accused her more famous namesake of trademark infringement, arguing in a lawsuit launched in 2009 that she had claimed the "Katie Perry" brand before the singer became a global sensation.

But the songstress, whose real name is Katheryn Hudson, said her music had already gone "viral" when the designer started selling clothes around 2008 and sought to have the Australian trademark canceled in a countersuit.

An Australian court agreed with the singer, ruling in 2024 the clothing trademark should be canceled.

But Australia's High Court has now ruled in favor of the local designer on appeal, finding there was unlikely to be any risk of "confusion" between the two.