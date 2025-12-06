Katy Perry hard-launches Justin Trudeau romance with surprise social media post

Tokyo, Japan - Katy Perry has made her romance with Justin Trudeau Instagram official with some swoon-worthy snaps from their recent trip to Tokyo!

Katy Perry is head over heels for former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry

The 41-year-old singer dropped a new post to her page on Saturday, giving a glimpse at her time in Tokyo amid her Lifetimes tour.

The second snap caused a total fan frenzy, as it saw Katy smiling alongside the former Canadian prime minister in their first public selfie!

Justin made another appearance later in the slideshow, as it also included a cute clip of the pair taste-testing some of the local cuisine.

The post wrapped up with a video of what appeared to be Katy and Justin, filmed from behind, as they looked up at a wall of shimmering lights.

Though this was the Firework artist's first post with Justin, he actually hard-launched the relationship himself on Thursday via his X page.

The 53-year-old politician brought Katy along with him to meet former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who went on to share a photo from the meeting in an X post that referred to the musician as Justin's "partner."

"Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," Justin wrote in reply.