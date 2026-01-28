Katy Perry urges resistance against ICE after fatal shootings: "Turn anger into action"

Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry has become the latest celebrity to call for resistance against the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown.

Katy Perry encouraged her fans to stand up to ICE by working to block an additional $10 billion in funding to the controversial agency. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a post shared earlier this week, the 41-year-old pop star took a stand against ICE in the wake of the fatal shooting of ICE nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents.

The Instagram slideshow, shared with her more than 200 million followers, reminded Americans that "the power is in your hands."

It continued on to urge people to call their Senators and encourage them to block $10 billion in funding to ICE, citing a January 30 deadline.

The post featured a script for Americans to use when calling the number listed and asking to speak to their Senator, saying in part, "I'm calling to urge you to filibuster the upcoming Homeland Security appropriations bill."

"I'm sick of watching lawful citizens and noncitizens being arrested at their jobs, assaulted at peaceful protests, pulled out of vehicles, blinded by munitions, and getting shot and killed by ICE."

The California Girls singer added in the caption, "turn anger into ACTION."

Katy is just the latest A-lister to speak out against the Trump administration's aggressive immigration raids.