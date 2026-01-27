Kendall Jenner goes viral as she strips down for sultry photoshoot

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner is all about showing off on Instagram, and now, the 30-year-old model has sparked a fan frenzy with her nearly-naked new snaps.

Kendall Jenner wowed fans with a sultry new photoshoot that she shared on social media this weekend. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the first photo from Sunday's slideshow, Kendall is seen rocking a tank top and cheeky panties as she sits on a bed.

But with a swipe to the right, the reality star ditches her clothing to lie on the bed, gazing into the camera.

Another snap shows Kendall looking at her reflection, with only her hand covering her exposed chest.

The post has already earned nearly five million likes along with praise from Kenny's famous friends, including fellow model Hailey Bieber.

The sultry shoot comes after Kendall opened up about her plastic surgery past – or, rather, the lack thereof.

In a recent podcast appearance, The Kardashians star denied the long-standing rumors of cosmetic procedures.

While Kendall admitted, "I would believe them if it wasn't me," she emphasized that she has not had any work done on her face, attributing the apparent slimming of her nose over the years to her use of Accutane.