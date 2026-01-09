Kendall Jenner addresses viral rumor that she's secretly a lesbian

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has broken her silence on those long-standing rumors that she's in the closet.

Kendall Jenner set the record straight on several viral internet rumors – including the claim that she's secretly a lesbian – in a new podcast appearance. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Social media rumors about the 30-year-old model's sexuality have persisted for years, due in some part to the fact that she keeps her love life a bit more low-key than her famous sisters.

But as Kendall shared on the In Your Dreams podcast on Friday, there's no truth to the speculation that she's secretly a lesbian.

"As of today, I am not," she said. "I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."

The Kardashians star explained that although coming out can be quite challenging, she said that if she were gay, "I think at this point in my life I'd be out".

Kendall, who's previously been linked to NBA star Devin Booker and rapper Bad Bunny, added that the most upsetting part of the online chatter is how "mean" it is.

"It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f**k are you doing?'" she said.

She took further issue with the notion that she would hide being a lesbian because it's supposedly "bad for business," an idea she called "really f**ked up."

That wasn't the only viral rumor Kendall set the record straight on in the interview, as she also opened up about her plastic surgery experience.