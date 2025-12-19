Kendall Jenner sparks romances rumors with hunky mogul after cozy outings

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has set off the Hollywood rumor mill with a few cozy outings alongside hunky perfume mogul Ben Gorham!

Kendall Jenner is sparking new romance rumors after her latest outings in Los Angeles. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

According to Page Six, the pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, grabbing coffee and paying a visit to the Architecture Bookstore Café.

The stars coordinated in low-key, black ensembles, with Kendall sporting a baggy black sweater and matching pants, while Ben donned a black bomber jacket and baseball cap.

So far, there's been no confirmation as to whether the 30-year-old model is actually dating the former basketball player, who is 18 years her senior.

However, the two have been spotted hanging out together several times since September, so there just might be some weight to the rumors!

Kendall was previously linked to rapper Bad Bunny and NBA star Devin Booker, with both romances being on-and-off for several years.

The Kardashians star last made headlines with Devin when she and the 29-year-old athlete were spotted leaving the same New York hotel back in September.

As for Bad Bunny – born Benito Ocasio – he and Kendall last dated in 2024, with insiders alleging they called things off for the final time that fall.