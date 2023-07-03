Kevin Spacey compared to serial killer character in shocking sex abuse trial testimony

London UK - A man who claims that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him said the disgraced Hollywood star was an aggressive "predator" uncomfortable with his sexuality.

Kevin Spacey was described as a "predator," whose sexual misconduct was common knowledge among staff at London's Old Vic theater. © Ed JONES / AFP

The alleged victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, claims that the Oscar-winning star began sexually assaulting him more than two decades ago.



But despite him making clear to Spacey that his advances were unwanted, the actor persisted, a jury at Southwark Crown Court in south London heard.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to 12 sexual offenses, including indecent assault, against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The alleged victim described Spacey, the former artistic director of London's Old Vic theater, as a "slippery, snaky, difficult person."

Good-looking young men were warned to be on their guard because it was "well known that he was up to no good," he said, likening the actor to his serial killer character in the film Se7en.

"He's a bit like that, a bit creepy," he said.