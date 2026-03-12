Noma co-founder and world-famous chef quits amid shocking abuse allegations

Los Angeles, California - Danish chef Rene Redzepi, co-founder of the world-renowned Noma restaurant, announced on Thursday he was quitting following shocking allegations of abuse of staff.

"After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I've decided to step away," the famous chef said in an Instagram post that acknowledged past problems.

A protest was held on Wednesday at the opening of a Noma pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles where Redzepi had been due to take charge.

"I have worked to be a better leader and Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years," Redzepi said in a video that showed him apologizing to staff. "I recognise these changes do not repair the past," the 48-year-old said.

He also stepped down from a charitable foundation he set up.

The master chef has previously admitted to losing his cool.

In 2015, he said in an essay: "I've been a bully for a large part of my career."