Rachel Zegler gets candid about Snow White firestorm: "I refuse to assimilate for anybody else's comfort"

London, UK - Rachel Zegler got candid about the online vitriol she faced as she took on the leading role in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White.

Rachel Zegler admitted the backlash to her Snow White casting was "really confusing" in a new interview. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, the 24-year-old admitted she found the reactions to her casting "confusing," especially after her experience starring in West Side Story.

The casting of Zegler, who is of Colombian ancestry, as the iconic Disney princess was met with right-wing outrage, while her leading role in West Side Story sparked questions about whether she was "sufficiently Hispanic" to play the movie's Puerto Rican female star.

"It was a really confusing time to be in my early twenties and hearing that," she explained, adding that "in the public eye at least, when you're two things, you're simultaneously nothing."

Still, Zegler emphasized that she "refuses to assimilate for anybody else's comfort."

Her initial casting was far from the only controversy to strike the Snow White adaptation.

Zegler first faced criticism from die-hard Disney fans for calling out the dated elements of the 1937 original, but things escalated much further when she publicly advocated for the Palestinian people under a post featuring the movie's trailer.

"I've said what I feel, and that will always be a testament to my core beliefs as a human," she said. "That's where I stand."