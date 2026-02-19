Has Khloé Kardashian "distanced" herself from her jeans brand due to drama with co-founder?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is rumored to be separating herself from Good American ... is there drama involved?

Khloé Kardashian (pictured) is reportedly separating herself from her jeans brand, Good American, after supposedly falling out with co-founder Emma Grede. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Us Weekly, rumors are swirling that the 41-year-old has silently distanced herself from the blue jeans brand while focusing on her other business ventures.

An insider dished that Khloé is still an "investor" in Good American but has "focused her time and attention" on her Khloé in Wonderland podcast and on her popcorn line, Khloud.

They continued, "She is not involved in strategy or operations for Good American but is still an ambassador."

Internet sleuths have noted that The Kardashians star hasn't recently promoted the company, while there's also talk of a rift between Khloé and co-founder Emma Grede.